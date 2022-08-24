Bucs Arghticles: August 24, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Analysis: How Triple-A Indianapolis is hurting the Pirates’ rebuilding efforts (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates News: Henry Davis Set to Return, Again (Rum Bunter)
Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz often seems lost at the plate. How can he break through? (The Athletic)
MLB News
Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans: ‘No excuses’ (MLB.com)
Correa sees himself playing for Twins ‘for a long time’ (MLB.com)
Soto scratched by SD with back tightness (MLB.com)
Buehler undergoes second Tommy John surgery (MLB.com)
Now in spotlight, Allen’s ‘phenomenal’ defense shining (MLB.com)
Buxton’s return uncertain, but Twins hope ‘major injury’ avoided (MLB.com)
Moreno family exploring sale of Angels (MLB.com)
11 great players vying for their first ring (MLB.com)
Updated farm system rankings for 2022 (MLB.com)
Breaking down the midseason Top 30 prospects lists (MLB.com)
Here’s the latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers make their next round of cuts to get to 80 players, release Chris Oladokun (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...