Series preview: Pirates attempting to play spoiler vs. Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies, August 26-28, 2022
Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Phillies SB Nation Site: The Good Phight
The Pirates face the Phillies in a three-game set this weekend.
Here’s a look at what we can expect in this weekend’s series:
Projected Starters
Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST
Bryse Wilson vs. Zack Wheeler
Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EST
Tyler Beede vs. Kyle Gibson
Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST
Roansy Contreras vs. TBD
Projected Lineups
Pirates
- Kevin Newman (R) 2B
- Bryan Reynolds (S) CF
- Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
- Ben Gamel (L) DH
- Michael Chavis (R) 1B
- Oneil Cruz (L) SS
- Greg Allen (S) RF
- Tucupita Marcano (L) LF
- Tyler Heineman (S) C
Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (L) DH
- Rhys Hoskins (R) 1B
- Alec Bohm (R) 3B
- J.T. Realmuto (R) C
- Nick Castellanos (R) RF
- Bryson Stott (L) SS
- Jean Segura (R) 2B
- Nick Maton (L) LF
- Matt Vierling (R) CF
