Series preview: Pirates attempting to play spoiler vs. Phillies

The battle for Pennsylvania takes place this weekend.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies, August 26-28, 2022

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Phillies SB Nation Site: The Good Phight

The Pirates face the Phillies in a three-game set this weekend.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Bryse Wilson vs. Zack Wheeler

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EST

Tyler Beede vs. Kyle Gibson

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Pirates

  1. Kevin Newman (R) 2B
  2. Bryan Reynolds (S) CF
  3. Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
  4. Ben Gamel (L) DH
  5. Michael Chavis (R) 1B
  6. Oneil Cruz (L) SS
  7. Greg Allen (S) RF
  8. Tucupita Marcano (L) LF
  9. Tyler Heineman (S) C

Phillies

  1. Kyle Schwarber (L) DH
  2. Rhys Hoskins (R) 1B
  3. Alec Bohm (R) 3B
  4. J.T. Realmuto (R) C
  5. Nick Castellanos (R) RF
  6. Bryson Stott (L) SS
  7. Jean Segura (R) 2B
  8. Nick Maton (L) LF
  9. Matt Vierling (R) CF

