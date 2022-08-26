Talk the Plank Podcast: The Pirates are... Pirates

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick discuss the current state of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Things are not great. With a tough schedule ahead, the Pirates are in serious danger of finishing 2022 with a worse record than 2021. At this point, it seems likely.

