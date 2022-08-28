Pirates shutout by Phillies 6-0 for seventh straight defeat

Not much to say about this one. When it’s bad in Bucco Land, it’s bad. The Pittsburgh Pirates were shut out by the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday 6-0 for Pittsburgh’s seventh straight defeat. They only managed six hits on the day.

Tyler Beede drew the start on the mound and was ineffective again, going for three innings and giving up six runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Over his last three starts, Beede has given up 12 earned runs in 10 innings pitched. That’s not going to get it done anywhere, let alone in Pittsburgh where we’re allergic to scoring runs.

The only multi-hit Bucco was Greg Allen, who went 2-for-3, and the Pirates struck out 12 total times on the day and were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Bryan Reynolds, Ben Gamel, and Ke’Bryan Hayes were all 0-for-4.

Best part? According Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson, who pitched seven shutout innings while striking out nine Bucs... “I didn’t feel very sharp.” What would’ve happened if he was?

We have no highlights for you from the defeat. It was bad enough that I wasted three hours of DVR space recording this thing.

The Bucs are back at it today, where they will look to avoid being swept. Don’t hold your breath.