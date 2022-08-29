 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: August 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, August 29, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Two Young Catchers to Watch (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: 10 Inning Win for Altoona, Johan Oviedo Strong Start (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Power Rankings: Who has edge for September stretch? (MLB.com)

Angels’ MVP duo powers sweep of Blue Jays (MLB.com)

Verlander (calf discomfort) pulled after 3 IP, set to undergo MRI (MLB.com)

If a catcher could rob a home run, it might look something like this (MLB.com)

Padres take ‘step back’ after runaway loss (MLB.com)

‘52 Mantle card found in attic sold for $12.6M (MLB.com)

Bartolo getting ready to call it a career (MLB.com)

Dominant Honolulu wins Hawaii’s 4th LLWS title since ‘05 (MLB.com)

Where does Riley’s barehand play rank among Sunday’s best? (MLB.com)

D-backs to call up top prospect Corbin Carroll (source) (MLB.com)

Jones drives in 8 for High-A Peoria (MLB.com)

No. 7 prospect racks up 11 strikeouts (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers injury concerns vary after preseason win over the Lions (Behind The Steel Curtain)

