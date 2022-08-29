Roberto Clemente rookie card set to sell for over $1 million

Owning a piece of “The Great One” will cost a great price.

A Roberto Clemente 1955 rookie card is reportedly set to hit auction next month, according to TMZ Sports. The 1955 Topps card is expected to fetch over $1 million from the winning bidder.

TMZ also obtained details that the card was graded a PSA 9, being characterized as in “mint” condition. The historic piece of history has a chance to break the record mark of $1.107 million last sold for a Clemente card.

PWCC Marketplace officials claim the card is in pristine condition and in the “upper echelon of quality for vintage trading cards.”

The owner of exactly 3,000 hits and one of the most impactful players in Latin American history, Clemente died on New Year’s Eve 1972 following a plane crash in an attempt to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Clemente hit .317 in his 18-year career spent entirely with the Pirates, earning 15 All-Star appearances, 12 Gold Gloves, four batting titles, the 1966 MVP award, and two World Series championships.

The front of the card displays two pictures of Clemente while the back details his minor league batting record.

Clemente was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973, bypassing any wait period for retired or inactive players. He is a member of the Pirates Inaugural Hall of Fame class set to be inducted on Sept. 3.