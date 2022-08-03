Big sixth inning lifts Pirates to 5-3 win over Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, right after giving up three in the top of the inning, and the bullpen did the lifting the rest of the way to send the Buccos to a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Oneil Cruz smacked a three-run dinger and some sloppy fielding by Milwaukee after an RBI single by Tyler Heineman sent him to third, where he then scored on a passed ball to round out the scoring for Pittsburgh.

Oneil Cruz...liftoff!



His 7th of the year is a game-tying 3-run shot!



The @Pirates & Brewers are live now on AT&T SportsNet!#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/6mMq7yED45 — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) August 3, 2022

Cruz’s three RBIs mean he leads all MLB rookies with 25 RBIs since June 20 (the day of his debut).

Pittsburgh only had four total hits on the day, but they certainly made them count.

As for the mound, Bryse Wilson was fine until the sixth, when he gave up three solo homers to Milwaukee hitters, including back-to-back shots by Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez, and then later a third by Kolten Wong, who was 3-for-3 on the day. Wison finished with five and a third innings pitched, giving up three runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Colin Holderman then came in, earning his first win as a Bucco and moving to 5-0 overall on the year. He did give up two hits and a walk in just one inning, but no runs, so all’s well that ends well.

Manny Banuelos, Yerry De Lo Santos, and Wil Crowe then finished the game, combining to give up just one hit and rack up six Ks the rest of the way, with Crowe earning his third save of the year.

The Bucs will look to take another one from the first-place Brewers tonight.