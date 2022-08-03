VOTE: Pirates trade deadline grade

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Buccos had a relatively quiet trade deadline. This is one of the worst teams in the league, and there was a consensus that they would be pretty big sellers again this year. However, only one deal was made by GM Ben Cherington, sending Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton to the St. Louis Cardinals for Johan Oviedo and Malcom Nunez.

For good measure, let’s consider the Daniel Vogelbach for Colin Holderman also a deadline deal since it took place recently.

Whether the lack of deals at the deadline is an indictment of Pittsburgh’s tradeable talent, an indictment of Ben Cherington, or both is a conversation for another day.

What we want to know is how you grade the deadline for the Buccos, regardless of the reasoning behind the lack of deals. Tell us here.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/XEABLQ/">Please take our survey</a>

We’ll be back in a few days with the results!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.