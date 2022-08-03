Pirates start roster overhaul by designating Yoshi Tsutsugo

Rejoice, Pirates fans!

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported early this morning that the Pirates designated 1B/DH Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment after weeks of underperforming on both sides of the baseball.

Sources: Yoshi Tsutsugo has been designated for assignment. Tucupita Marcano taking his roster spot. Story to come. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 3, 2022

The 30-year-old Tsutsugo is in the midst of his second-worst season in the MLB, posting a slash line of .171/.249/.229. He also holds the lowest WAR on the Pirates with a -1.7 mark and the fifth-worst slugging percentage on the team at .229.

Defensively, he’s been awful too as he holds a -4 in defensive runs saved.

The team has not formally announced the move yet. It’s rumored INF Tucupita Marcano will be called up.

If true, this was a move that was LONG overdue. Yoshi’s mere appearance in the lineup every day sent fans into hysterics, and I don’t blame them. It got to the point where big Pittsburgh sports media figures were calling for his release, but Ben Cherington gave him every opportunity to be a trade chip.

In other Pirates roster moves, RHP Chase De Jong was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and recently-acquired RHP Colin Holderman was recalled from Triple A Indianapolis.

Holderman made his Pirates debut last night against the Milwaukee Brewers and earned the win after pitching a scoreless frame in the sixth.

Additionally, RHP Johan Oviedo and INF Malcolm Nunez were assigned to the minor leagues. Oviedo will start his Pirates tenure with Indianapolis while Nunez heads to Double A Altoona.

Lastly, the Pirates acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations mere minutes before yesterday’s trade deadline.

In nine games this year, Beasley has a 4.80 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 19 strikeouts.

So... another clearance aisle trade.