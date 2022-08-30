VOTE: How much longer does Ben Cherington have to turn the Pirates around?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re back with a new SB Nation Reacts poll for you. This one is about GM Ben Cherington. With the Buccos slipping to last place in the division and also now holding the third-worst record in baseball, it’s difficult to see a lot of tangible progress if you’re a fan.

In addition, a lot of pieces from the much ballyhooed farm system are also not playing as well as hoped. The Bucs farm system is now ranked 10th overall after being ranked fourth at the beginning of the year.

So what we want to know is, how much longer does Cherington get to turn this thing around?

