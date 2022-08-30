Late-inning rally lifts Brewers over Pirates

Yet again, the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to capitalize on a lead at American Family Field as they dropped Monday’s series opener, 7-5, to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Trailing by three in the top of the fifth, the Pirates fought back to against reigning NL Cy Young Corbin Burnes to tally four runs. Jason Delay kicked off the scoring with an RBI single to center. Oneil Cruz would follow with a monster home run to right.

The Cruz missile clocked in at 117.5 miles per hour and traveled 437 feet.

An inning later, Rodolfo Castro continued his hot streak at the plate with a solo home run off Burnes.

As expected, however, the Pirates’ bullpen crumbled in crunch time. Wil Crowe surrendered a two-run home run to rookie Garrett Mitchell in the eighth that tied the game. Then in the ninth, Keston Hiura walked it off with a two-run home run, a call that was confirmed after official review.

I guess you could say the Pirates ate Crow(e) after some players said Sunday’s win would start a hot streak?