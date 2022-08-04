Bucs Arghticles: August 4, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates place All-Star closer David Bednar on IL, cut ties with 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo (TribLIVE)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Time to Cut Ties With the Veterans (Rum Bunter)
Analysis: What did the Pirates signal by standing pat at the MLB trade deadline? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Soto, Bell introduced: ‘Good luck to the other pitchers’ (MLB.com)
Vogelbach gives Mets grand boost at DH (MLB.com)
Castillo quickly draws Félix comps: ‘This guy is a dude’ (MLB.com)
9 clear winners from the 2022 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
Vin Scully, legendary broadcaster, dies at 94 (MLB.com)
The reasoning behind Brewers’ surprise DFA of Lamet (MLB.com)
Gallo excited for ‘fresh start’ with Dodgers (MLB.com)
Alcantara blanks Reds in 3rd career shutout (MLB.com)
Hear Vin Scully’s most legendary calls (MLB.com)
Here are the biggest Trade Deadline surprises (MLB.com)
Cubs, Reds excited for Field of Dreams showcase (MLB.com)
Baseball world mourns loss of Vin Scully (MLB.com)
Castellanos has his moment as Phils pick up steam (MLB.com)
Lynn, Abreu lift way to rain-soaked series win (MLB.com)
Cubs-Cards postponed; split doubleheader set for Thursday (MLB.com)
Ranking the top prospect hauls of all-time (MLB.com)
Harper playing catch, hitting off tee (MLB.com)
‘Best that ever was’: Dodgers fondly recall Scully (MLB.com)
Urquidy’s 7 scoreless, Altuve’s 4 hits fuel Astros (MLB.com)
‘This is what you sign up for’: Braves set for crucial series vs. Mets (MLB.com)
A World Series for Phillips in Baltimore? ‘Freaking awesome’ (MLB.com)
Twins’ trade trio ‘like having a cheat code’ (MLB.com)
Podcast: Top 100 prospects on the move (MLB.com)
‘Breathless’ over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
Mancini excited for playoff opportunity with Astros (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Wednesday’s practice (Behind The Steel Curtain)
