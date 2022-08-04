Bryan Reynolds walkoff lifts Pirates to 8-7 victory over Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates got a second straight victory over the first-place Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, ending it in dramatic fashion with a Bryan Reynolds walkoff homerun to lift the Bucs to an 8-7 victory.

The Buccos fell behind early, going down 4-0 in the second, as starter Tyler Beede had an ugly start to a bullpen game, but Pittsburgh battled back to tie it in the sixth before taking the lead in the seventh on a Ke’Bryan Hayes RBI single followed by an Oneil Cruz homer. Hayes was thrown out at second right before or it would have been a three-run dinger by Cruz.

The Brewers were then the ones doing the battling back, getting three runs off of Yerry De Los Santos in the eighth, before Wil Crowe came in to settle things down, which set up Reynolds’ ninth-inning heroics.

B-Rey finished the game 3-for-4, as did Tucapita Marcano, while both Hayes and Cruz were 2-for-4 on the night, as the Bucs pounded out 12 hits.

Crowe got the win to move to 4-3 on the season.

The Bucs will be back in action today looking for the sweep, and yours truly will be in the stands with two five-year-olds, so let’s hope the rain holds off. We’ll be right down the right field line in the lower level.

Let’s go Bucs!