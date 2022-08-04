Pirates sweep Brewers with second straight walk-off win

You know the old saying: two walk-off wins are better than one.

For the second straight day, Bryan Reynolds scored the winning run for the Pirates to give them a walk-off win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 5-4 win in ten innings not only showed how inept the Brewers’ bullpen is without Josh Hader, but it also clinched the second sweep of the season for the Pirates.

With the Bucs trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Tucupita Marcano continued his hot streak at the plate by knocking a single to left, scoring Greg Allen. Then, Ben Gamel would bring in Jason Delay with a single, tying the game at three.

We call him Big Game Gamel. pic.twitter.com/4L2VjXXwhj — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 4, 2022

The Brewers threatened in the ninth with the bases loaded, but Ke’Bryan Hayes snagged a grounder — without looking — to initiate a 5-3 double play that sent Greg Brown into a frenzy.

ZIP ZAP KAZOO THE BUCCOS JUST TURNED TWO!! pic.twitter.com/YiLTvJSjoU — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 4, 2022

After the Brewers scored a run in the tenth, Reynolds hit a ground-rule double to even the game once again. A few hitters later, Reynolds would end the game, and the series, thanks to some key baserunning.

A wild ending to the series. pic.twitter.com/8y1f3qNCVP — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 4, 2022

The Pirates now have two sweeps under their belt, are on a three-game winning streak, and have won their last seven of nine against Milwaukee.