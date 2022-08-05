SB Nation Reacts results: Pirates trade deadline grade

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re back with our SB Nation Reacts results for the week. Before we get to our Buccos results, here are this week’s national poll results, which only go out in an email to our Reacts subscribers and doesn’t get embedded like the Bucco questions.

First, we asked our national voters what team is in best position to make a World Series run?

We then asked two national trade deadline-related questions, first asking who the biggest loser was at the trade deadline, then asking if the Washington Nationals got enough in return for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

And lastly, our main event, the Pirates results, where we asked our BD readers to give the Buccos a trade deadline grade.

I also voted for a C, so looks like I’m in the majority on this one. A full 69 percent of Bucs fans voted for B or C.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back soon with more questions!

