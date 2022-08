Series preview: Pirates hoping momentum continues vs. Orioles

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Orioles SB Nation Site: Camden Chat

The Pirates travel to Baltimore for an interleague series with the Orioles.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Mitch Keller vs. Dean Kremer

Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Austin Voth

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Bryse Wilson vs. Spenser Watkins

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Kevin Newman (R) 2B Bryan Reynolds (S) CF Ben Gamel (L) RF Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B Oneil Cruz (L) SS Bligh Madris (L) 1B Cal Mitchell (L) DH Tucupita Marcano (L) LF Tyler Heineman (S) C

Orioles