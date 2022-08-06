Pirates shut out by Orioles 1-0

Mitch Keller continues to impress, as he racked up his fifth straight solid start, but the bats for the Pittsburgh Pirates were also once again silent (big surprise) and the Buccos fell to the Baltimore Orioles 1-0.

Pittsburgh scattered six hits but had a chance to tie in the ninth inning, as Ben Gamel got a one-out single followed by a walk to Ke’Bryan Hayes, but Oneil Cruz and Kevin Newman were struck out back-to-back by Felix Bautista to end the threat and that was all she wrote for Pittsburgh.

Keller finished with a line of six innings pitched, giving up one run on eights hits with one walk and one strikeout, but took the loss to fall to 3-8 after giving up an RBI single to Ramon Urias in the bottom of the sixth.

There were no multi-hit Buccos, though Bryan Reynolds, Gamel, and Hayes all had hits batting two, three, and four. Cruz went 1-for-4, (edit: Cruz was 0-for-4, I should’ve looked closer at the box instead of my own notes, I guess I imagined a hit) but he struck out three times. The most excitement was Derek Shelton getting ejected in the eighth for arguing a check swing strike call on one of Cruz’s Ks.

Keller had this to say after the game, and with Pittsburgh’s offense stuck in neutral more often than not these days, he’s probably not that far off: