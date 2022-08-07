Pirates fall to Orioles for second straight night

Yet again, the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to muster any offense at Camden Yards as they fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 6-3, Saturday evening.

J.T. Brubaker suffered the loss after another miserable night on the mound. He allowed eight hits, three earned runs and two walks while striking out six. Those three runs came in to score in the first and second innings.

Oneil Cruz broke the Pirates scoreless streak at 12 innings after hitting his ninth home run of the season to center field.

Check your watch. It’s Oneil time. pic.twitter.com/jTpu0Rv6H9 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 6, 2022

Baltimore would stretch its lead in the fifth after Ryan McKenna doubles to left. The final run was scored on a sacrifice fly by Cedric Mullens.

The only other run for the Pirates came off the bat of Ke’Bryan Hayes in the sixth after he singled home Ben Gamel.

As weird as it may seem, the Pirates’ six-through-nine spots in the order went a combined 1-for-15 in the game. Imagine if Cherington and Co. rostered a decent enough lineup for once. Maybe things would be brighter, even if they all hit .220 or below.

Then again, when do the Pirates make logical choices?

PIttsburgh now heads into Sunday’s finale hoping to salvage a game against the Orioles.