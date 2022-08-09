Pirates’ bats held silent in 3-0 loss to Diamondbacks

The Pirates were shut out for the 11th time this season as they fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-0, Monday night.

A fielding error by Michael Chavis proved costly in the sixth as it allowed Geraldo Perdomo to reach base. He later came in to score to give the Diamondbacks a one-run lead. Ketel Marte added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to give the Snakes the lead for good.

In times of peril, Derek Shelton made the best move of his career in the ninth: swapping out Jason Delay with the strikeout machine Josh VanMeter.

You can probably guess what happened.

In individual performances, Chavis, Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds provided the only offense for the Pirates... a whopping three hits.

Aside from Manny Banuelos earning the loss thanks to an unearned run, he and Tyler Beede pitched very well through five-and-two-thirds innings. Beede tallied two strikeouts while allowing two hits over the first three-and-two-thirds innings. Banuelos followed with two strong innings of relief.

Game two of the series is tonight.