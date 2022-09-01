SB Nation Reacts results: How much longer does Ben Cherington have to turn the Pirates around?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Hey, guys, it’s results time. We had a good question this week that spurned a lot of conversation.

What we wanted to know from Bucs fans is how much longer of a leash they felt Ben Cherington should have? The Pirates have not improved much, if at all, from last season, as they’re careening towards another 100-loss campaign. The farm system is still considered talented, but is no longer rated one of the top three or four groups in the league.

How much more patience should we have with Cherington? Here’s what you all had to say:

There you have it. At least two more seasons is the concensus. It is interesting that almost one in five Pirates fans are ready for him to be fired now.

We’ll be back soon with more SB Nation Reacts polls!