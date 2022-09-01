Pirates call up Johan Oviedo, Cal Mitchell (again)

The Pirates brought back Cal Mitchell, who was sent to Indianapolis on August 9. and are bringing up Johan Oviedo, who came over from the Cardinals in the Jose Quintana trade.

Pirates fans will get their first look at Oviedo tomorrow, as he’ll be starting against the Blue Jays.

the 24-year-old tight-hamder Oviedo made his big-league debut in 2020. He’s been a starter most of the time, although this year the Cardinals used him mostly in relief. He was 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA, 21 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP in his 13 relief outings. He relies on his four-seamer and slider, although one of the Pirates goals is to clean his curveball up.

Speaking of cleaning up, an August stint back in Indy seems to have done that for Mitchell, He had a .375 average with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 RBIs and a 1.126 OPS in 17 games.

To make room on the roster, Cam Vieux went back down to Indy. JT Brubaker is officially off the paternity list and will start Sunday. Roansy Contreras will start Saturday.