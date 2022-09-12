Series preview: Pirates play Reds in four-game set

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds, September 12-14, 2022
Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter
The Pirates travel to the midwest this week to face the Reds in a four-game series. Tuesday will feature another doubleheader for the Pirates, the second in less than a week.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:
Projected Starters
Monday, 6:40 p.m. EST
Bryse Wilson vs. Mike Minor
Tuesday, 12:35 p.m. EST
TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EST
TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EST
Roansy Contreras vs. Nick Lodolo
Projected Lineups
Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (L) SS
- Bryan Reynolds (S) CF
- Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B
- Ben Gamel (L) DH
- Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
- Jack Suwinski (L) LF
- Michael Chavis (R) 1B
- Cal Mitchell (L) RF
- Tyler Heineman (S) C
Reds
- TJ Friedl (L) CF
- Jonathan India (R) 2B
- Donovan Solano (R) 1B
- Jake Fraley (L) LF
- Aristides Aquino (R) RF
- Spencer Steer (R) 3B
- Alejo Lopez (S) DH
- Matt Reynolds (R) SS
- Austin Romine (R) C
