Series preview: Pirates play Reds in four-game set

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds, September 12-14, 2022

Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

The Pirates travel to the midwest this week to face the Reds in a four-game series. Tuesday will feature another doubleheader for the Pirates, the second in less than a week.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:40 p.m. EST

Bryse Wilson vs. Mike Minor

Tuesday, 12:35 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. Nick Lodolo

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Oneil Cruz (L) SS Bryan Reynolds (S) CF Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B Ben Gamel (L) DH Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B Jack Suwinski (L) LF Michael Chavis (R) 1B Cal Mitchell (L) RF Tyler Heineman (S) C

Reds