Luis Ortiz’s stellar debut headlines Pirates’ day/night sweep of Reds

It was a night to remember for 23-year-old Luis Ortiz as he threw five-and-two-thirds shutout innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The win not only gave the Pirates the series win, but it also clinched a day/night doubleheader sweep.

Ortiz retired the first seven batters he faced, even garnering his first MLB strikeout in the second against Aristedes Aquino.

First Major League strikeout for Luis Ortiz! pic.twitter.com/RQBb23eQpT — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 13, 2022

He finished his first outing with five strikeouts, three walks and only one hit given up, but what everyone remembered after the game was how much heat he had behind his pitches:

Luis Ortiz goes 1-2-3 in his debut inning. My man is throwing some gas. His 11 pitches: 98.5 mph, 98.8, 99.4, 100, 99.4, 98.8, 98.7, 100, 99.4, 98.8 and 98.7. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 13, 2022

Unfortunately, Ortiz wouldn’t factor into the decision as Chase De Jong relieved him in the sixth. Then, the Pirates put up the go-ahead run the next half inning, thanks to an RBI single by Kevin Newman that drove home Rodolfo Castro.

Along with De Jong, Yohan Ramirez and Duane Underwood Jr. closed out the game, with Underwood earning his first career save after a scoreless ninth.

The Pirates go for the four-game sweep tomorrow against the Reds, but I’m focused on if Ortiz gets another shot soon. Speaking of, enjoy this video of his debut!