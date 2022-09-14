Pirates complete sweep of Reds 10-4

Roansy Contreras, had a good (if leashed) four-inning outing, Miguel Yajure got his first save, Rodolfo Castro had a 4-ribbie day, including a three-run bomb, and there was a 2-run Cruz Missile as the Pirates notched the sweep (not a typo) against the Reds 10-4, their second road sweep of the season.

The kids continue to progress. Contreras, alas, did not get the win—that went to Tyler Beede—but we seem to be getting a picture of what the Bucs’ starting rotation may look like next season. Optimism, I’m enjoying it.

Contreras was good, not tremendous. The Reds got on the board first in the second inning after Aristides Aquino doubled, then Spencer Steer singled him home.

Then came the third, when Castro did this:

A three-run blast by Castro! pic.twitter.com/BVR69TJ3rS — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 14, 2022

After that it was just insurance runs, although there was a Cruz Missile sighting:

Oneil Cruz is one-of-a-kind. pic.twitter.com/QvLrRTzr99 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 14, 2022

There was a blip when Kevin Newman went into the net after a foul ball and did some damage to his pinky, but no word on his status as of yet. Let’s see if the Pirates can take this momentum into Citi Field tomorrow. Yes, the Reds aren’t great, but we’ve been waiting to see the kids play and they were really good in this series.