Bucs Arghticles: September 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, September 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
2022 MLB Draft Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Bucs bank on Dominican-born trio to sweep Reds (MLB.com)

MLB News

It was prophesied: Vladdy Jr. the youngest Blue Jay to 100 HRs (MLB.com)

History made: J-Rod is fastest to 25 HRs, 25 steals (MLB.com)

Javier’s gem a reminder of Astros’ pitching depth (MLB.com)

Time-tested Waino-Yadi battery sets record that may never be broken (MLB.com)

Nasty Nestor gets real weird with windup to strike out Devers (MLB.com)

Historic Hinchliffe Stadium gets new tenant in NJ Jackals (MLB.com)

Minor League players recognized as part of MLBPA (MLB.com)

J-Ram delivers MVP-caliber power in Guardians’ 6th straight win (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge: 57 homers. He’s on pace for ... (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: Najee Harris limited on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

