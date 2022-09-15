Pirates recall Eric Stout, designate Tyler Beede and Dillon Peters for assignment

In preparation for a four-game series in New York against the Mets beginning Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates have made three roster moves to impact the bullpen.

Left-handed pitcher Eric Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Right-hander Tyler Beede was designated for assignment to make room for Stout.

The 6-foot-3 29-year-old pitcher has had multiple cups of coffee with the big league club in 2022. In 15 appearances spanning 15 innings, Stout holds a 4.20 ERA with a .290 opponent average, 1.90 WHIP, 18 hits allowed, 9 walks, and 15 strikeouts.

He’s faired much better in Triple-A, spending a long portion of the season with the Chicago Cubs affiliate in Iowa. For Indianapolis, Stout earned a 0.68 ERA in 11 games, reaching 13.1 innings.

Beede came to Pittsburgh from the San Francisco Giants and made an immediate impact in the Pirates bullpen. A rocky two months to the season with the Giants and Pirates evaporated in June.

The converted starter posted a 1.80 ERA, a .196 batting average against, and a .107 WHIP in 15 innings. His success carried into July as well, lowing his overall ERA to 3.12 at month’s end thanks to a 1.64 ERA and .158 batting average in 11 innings.

Beginning in August, the Pirates tinkered with Beede’s routine and threw him into the starting rotation. In what first looked to be an opener role, Beede struggled in all but one of his five starts, never throwing more than four innings and raising his ERA to 4.88.

The Pirates mismanaged Beede by throwing him into the rotation when his success in the bullpen could have been built upon in high-leverage roles.

Dillon Peters was also designated for assignment following the completion of his rehab assignment with the Altoona Curve due to left-elbow inflammation. Peters has been an odd-man out of the Pirates bullpen ever since his 16.2 scoreless-inning streak came to an end to start 2022.

His time in Pittsburgh is once again questionable following a 4.58 ERA in 39.1 innings for manager Derek Shelton, who relied on Peters in high-leverage situations last season.

The Pirates continue to search for left-handed options in the bullpen with no clear favorite to begin 2023 on the MLB roster.