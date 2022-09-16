 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: September 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, September 16, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

No. 21 all over Pirates-Mets game on Clemente Day (MLB.com)

He ‘activated the humanitarian in all of us’: Clemente’s legacy carried on (MLB.com)

Vibrant mural honors what Clemente ‘did for the culture’ (MLB.com)

Vera and Roberto: Everlasting love, legacies (MLB.com)

Revisiting Roberto Clemente’s best moments (MLB.com)

MLB News

Donning Clemente’s No. 21, Rays field MLB’s first all-Latino lineup (MLB.com)

A’s, Astros honor legacy of Roberto Clemente (MLB.com)

D-backs, Padres pay tribute to Clemente (MLB.com)

Is Gunnar or Holliday O’s SS of the future? (MLB.com)

McClanahan leaves no doubt he’s back at full strength (MLB.com)

How can White Sox catch Guardians? Hitting 5 HRs is a good start (MLB.com)

Blue Jays miss chance in playoff race, but another awaits (MLB.com)

How the Dodgers signed, then lost, Roberto Clemente (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: Najee Harris returns fully for practice on Thursday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

