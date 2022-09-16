Bucs back to old tricks with bats, lose to Mets 7-1

After a series sweep against the Cincinnati Reds where their bats finally came alive, the Pittsburgh Pirates were back to their usual selves in a 7-1 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night.

The Bucs only managed four total hits on the night, with their only run coming off of a Michael Chavis double in the second inning. Chavis would finish 2-for-3 on the evening, while Bryan Reynolds was 2-for-4 as your only Pirates with a hit.

On the mound, JT Brubaker struggled, going just three innings, giving up five runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts to take the loss, and to make matters worse, he also suffered a lat injury, making him questionable for his next scheduled start.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco had a massive line, going six innings, giving up just the one run on four hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

In fact, Mets pitchers combined to strikeout 16 Pirates in total while walking just the two batters overall.

Not much else to talk about for the Buccos, who fumbled the bag on Roberto Clemente Day, though that can easily happen when one of the league’s best teams is matched up with one of its worst.

Pittsburgh is back at it Friday night in Queens.