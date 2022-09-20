 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: September 20, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Indy Could Be Very Strong in 2023 (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Curve Finish Season With Loss & More (Rum Bunter)

What can be done about all these Pirates strikeouts? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Jason Delay almost left baseball behind. It’s a good thing he didn’t (MLB.com)

MLB News

Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS (MLB.com)

Guardians head to Chicago to ‘close this thing out’ (MLB.com)

Players of the Week: Yordan, Yu honored (MLB.com)

Waldichuk, A’s gain experience amid stretch vs. contenders (MLB.com)

Who’s the best player from the Dominican Republic? (MLB.com)

Can Judge win Triple Crown? Here’s where he stands (MLB.com)

Tigers hire SF GM Harris to lead baseball ops (MLB.com)

How Pujols is crushing his way to 700 (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Watch Judge at-bats live as he seeks HR No. 60 (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: Devin Bush the only player listed on Monday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

