 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Series preview: Aaron Judge on verge of history as Pirates face Yankees

Aaron Judge is two homers away from tying the Yankees single-season record.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New York Yankees v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees, September 20-21, 2022

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Yankees SB Nation Site: Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Judge is two homers away from tying Roger Maris’ iconic 61-homer record, the most for a Yankee in a single season. The Pirates may be on the other end of a trivia question one day as a result of this two-game series.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Nestor Cortes

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. Luis Severino

Projected Lineups

Pirates

  1. Oneil Cruz (L) SS
  2. Bryan Reynolds (S) CF
  3. Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B
  4. Ben Gamel (L) RF
  5. Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
  6. Cal Mitchell (L) DH
  7. Michael Chavis (R) 1B
  8. Jack Suwinski (L) LF
  9. Tyler Heineman (S) C

Yankees

  1. Aaron Judge (R) CF
  2. Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B
  3. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
  4. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
  5. Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
  6. Oswaldo Cabrera (S) RF
  7. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS
  8. Kyle Higashioka (R) C
  9. Aaron Hicks (S) LF

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...