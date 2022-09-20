Series preview: Aaron Judge on verge of history as Pirates face Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees, September 20-21, 2022
Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Yankees SB Nation Site: Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge is two homers away from tying Roger Maris’ iconic 61-homer record, the most for a Yankee in a single season. The Pirates may be on the other end of a trivia question one day as a result of this two-game series.
Here’s a look at what we can expect in this week’s series:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST
TBD vs. Nestor Cortes
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EST
Roansy Contreras vs. Luis Severino
Projected Lineups
Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (L) SS
- Bryan Reynolds (S) CF
- Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B
- Ben Gamel (L) RF
- Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
- Cal Mitchell (L) DH
- Michael Chavis (R) 1B
- Jack Suwinski (L) LF
- Tyler Heineman (S) C
Yankees
- Aaron Judge (R) CF
- Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B
- Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
- Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
- Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
- Oswaldo Cabrera (S) RF
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS
- Kyle Higashioka (R) C
- Aaron Hicks (S) LF
