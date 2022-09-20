Series preview: Aaron Judge on verge of history as Pirates face Yankees

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Yankees SB Nation Site: Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Judge is two homers away from tying Roger Maris’ iconic 61-homer record, the most for a Yankee in a single season. The Pirates may be on the other end of a trivia question one day as a result of this two-game series.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Nestor Cortes

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. Luis Severino

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Oneil Cruz (L) SS Bryan Reynolds (S) CF Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B Ben Gamel (L) RF Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B Cal Mitchell (L) DH Michael Chavis (R) 1B Jack Suwinski (L) LF Tyler Heineman (S) C

Yankees