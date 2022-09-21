Pirates go down fighting the Yankees 9-8

A lot of people expected the Pirates to roll over and die against the Yankees in the Bronx after having been swept by the Mets over the weekend, but the Pirate Ship was in full sail and didn’t make it easy. Yes, Aaron Judge got his 60th homer but not until the ninth, where Wil Crowe stumbled, loading the bases and clearing the way for Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off grand slam that got the Yankees the victory, 9-8.

Luis Ortiz continues to show promise, getting Judge to ground out in the first (NO HOMER FOR YOU JUST YET) and not giving up a hit until the fifth. The Pirates got on the board first against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes, courtesy of singles by Diego Castillo and Kevin Newman and a sac fly by Greg Allen. Ortiz began wobbling in the fifth, following a fielding error by B-Rey on Oswaldo Cabrera and singles by Harrison Bader, which got Cabrera home, and Jose Trevino, who scored Bader.

But the Pirates came back in the sixth, improbably by the bat of Jason Delay, who doubled home Jack Suwinski, who’d been brought in to replace Castillo and had singled earlier, and Oneil Cruz, who had (also kind of improbably) walked for the second time in the game. The Pirates’ lead was erased in the bottom of the sixth with Duane Underwood Jr. on the mound. Underdog gave up a single to Josh Donaldson, walked Cabrera, then threw a wild pitch that advanced Donaldson. Bader brought Donaldson and Cabrera home with a single.

But B-Rey prompted lots of bee GIFs by the commentariat with a homer at the top of the seventh, and his single in the eighth tied things up again after Delay walked and Ke’Bryan “Seedhead” Hayes got on via a fielder’s choice. Then Rodolfo Castro homered as well (off Clay Holmes) to make it 8-5 Pirates.

But then Judge judged, and Wil Crowe filled up the bases for Giancarlo Stanton, and the rest was history (in the case of Judge, literally).

However, if nothing else the Pirates exposed the Yankees’ bullpen, which wasn’t that great. This was a fun game to watch. The Pirates hung tough, and not in a New Kids on the Block kind of way. Tonight it’ll be former Yankees farmhand Roansy Contreras against Luis Severino in his first start since coming off the IL. Keep it going, kids!