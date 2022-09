Series preview: Pirates host Cubs in four-game set

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

The Pirates play in Pittsburgh for the final time this season, hosting a four-game set against the Cubs.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Hayden Wesneski vs. Mitch Keller

Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Javier Assad vs. Bryse Wilson

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Wade Miley vs. Johan Oviedo

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Adrian Sampson vs. Luis Ortiz

Projected Lineups

Cubs

Zach McKinstry (L) 2B Ian Happ (S) LF Yan Gomes (R) C Franmil Reyes (R) DH P.J. Higgins (R) 1B David Bote (R) 3B Nelson Velazquez (R) RF Michael Hermosillo (R) CF Christopher Morel (R) SS

Pirates