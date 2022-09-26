 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: September 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, September 26, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Claim Miguel Andújar Off Waivers (Rum Bunter)

Claimed Off Waivers, Miguel Andújar Lands With New Team (Sports Illustrated)

Pirates claim INF/OF Miguel Andujar off waivers from the Yankees (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck (MLB.com)

Judge in position for Triple Crown after regaining batting lead (MLB.com)

Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros’ key weapon in playoffs (MLB.com)

Dodgers tie team wins record, clinch NL’s top seed (MLB.com)

Brown ‘continues to get better,’ takes Mets’ co-aces deep (MLB.com)

Down by 9, Royals win with 11-run inning (MLB.com)

Alonso drives in 5 to become Mets’ RBI king (MLB.com)

Anthem standoff goes awry as Weaver, Ray get tossed (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Familiar club climbs back to Top 5 (MLB.com)

Judge HR chase FAQ: How to watch, pace, more (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

3 things about the 2022 Steelers that may not be as bad as they seem (Behind The Steel Curtain)

