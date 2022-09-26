 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Series preview: Pirates host three games vs. Reds

It’s the final series against the Reds this year!

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, September 26-28, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

The Pirates and Reds face off for the final time in 2022.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Chase Anderson vs. Roansy Contreras

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Hunter Greene vs. Mitch Keller

Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST

Luis Cessa vs. Bryse Wilson

Projected Lineups

Reds

  1. TJ Friedl (L) LF
  2. Jonathan India (R) 2B
  3. Kyle Farmer (R) SS
  4. Spencer Steer (R) 3B
  5. Stuart Fairchild (R) CF
  6. Alejo Lopez (S) DH
  7. Aristides Aquino (R) RF
  8. Matt Reynolds (R) 1B
  9. Austin Romine (R) C

Pirates

  1. Ji Hwan Bae (L) CF
  2. Bryan Reynolds (S) DH
  3. Oneil Cruz (L) SS
  4. Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B
  5. Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
  6. Jack Suwinski (L) LF
  7. Cal Mitchell (L) RF
  8. Zack Collins (L) 1B
  9. Jason Delay (R) C

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...