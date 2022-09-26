Series preview: Pirates host three games vs. Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, September 26-28, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter
The Pirates and Reds face off for the final time in 2022.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:
Projected Starters
Monday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Chase Anderson vs. Roansy Contreras
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Hunter Greene vs. Mitch Keller
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST
Luis Cessa vs. Bryse Wilson
Projected Lineups
Reds
- TJ Friedl (L) LF
- Jonathan India (R) 2B
- Kyle Farmer (R) SS
- Spencer Steer (R) 3B
- Stuart Fairchild (R) CF
- Alejo Lopez (S) DH
- Aristides Aquino (R) RF
- Matt Reynolds (R) 1B
- Austin Romine (R) C
Pirates
- Ji Hwan Bae (L) CF
- Bryan Reynolds (S) DH
- Oneil Cruz (L) SS
- Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B
- Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
- Jack Suwinski (L) LF
- Cal Mitchell (L) RF
- Zack Collins (L) 1B
- Jason Delay (R) C
Loading comments...