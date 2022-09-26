Series preview: Pirates host three games vs. Reds

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

The Pirates and Reds face off for the final time in 2022.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Chase Anderson vs. Roansy Contreras

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Hunter Greene vs. Mitch Keller

Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST

Luis Cessa vs. Bryse Wilson

Projected Lineups

Reds

TJ Friedl (L) LF Jonathan India (R) 2B Kyle Farmer (R) SS Spencer Steer (R) 3B Stuart Fairchild (R) CF Alejo Lopez (S) DH Aristides Aquino (R) RF Matt Reynolds (R) 1B Austin Romine (R) C

Pirates