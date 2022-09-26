Pirates overcome rain delay in 8-3 win over Reds

A 50-minute rain delay wasn’t enough to hold the Pittsburgh Pirates down Monday night as they beat the Cincinnati Reds, 8-3, at PNC Park.

The Reds broke open the scoring in the first after Kyle Farmer drove in Jonathan India on a sac fly. T.J. Friedl added their second run in the third on a solo home run to right.

Mother Nature, however, couldn’t get enough of Tank Bowl 2022, so she forced the aforementioned delay in the bottom of the fourth. This would work in the Pirates’ favor, however, as, after the delay, they tied the game at two in the bottom of the fifth.

They would, then, take the lead in the seventh as Jack Suwinski, Kevin Newman and Zack Collins drove in four, two coming from young Jack-Jack.

The Bucs wouldn’t stop there, though, as they added two more in the eighth off a sac fly by newcomer Miguel Andujar and a single by Ke’Bryan Hayes.

Cincinnati added a run in the top of the ninth thanks to a solo home run by Aristedes Aquino, but Robert Stephenson struck out the following hitter to end the game.

From a glance, Andujar looked sharp in his Pirates debut, going 1-for-3 with a single, walk and sac fly. Oneil Cruz went 4-for-5 and the trio of Newman, Suwinski and Hayes all had two hits.

All in front of a crowd of less than 9,000.

Game two of the series is tomorrow.