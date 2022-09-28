The newest New Guy is a big factor in the Pirates 4-1 win over the Cubs

It didn’t take long for Miguel Andujar to climb the rigging on the Pirate Ship.

The one-time Yankees prospect and Rookie of the Year runner-up came up with the bases loaded and was obviously not hungry for a LOBster dinner. Instead, he smacked a bases-clearing double that brought Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski home. Pirates’ Twitter summed it up nicely:

Gettin' Miggy Wit It pic.twitter.com/DGDCu2PcMl — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 28, 2022

Andujar has a sense of humor as well per the Post-Gazette. “Oh, yeah, I hit it good,” Andujar said after the game. “I [thought] it was going out. But the guys said, ‘Welcome to the Pirates.’ So joking around with me in the dugout, but I feel happy for that moment.”

Mitch Keller was Adequate Mitch by his own admission, but his five-inning, one-run outing was enough. He scattered five hits, walked three and struck out five. Hunter Greene, the Reds’ budding young ace, started the game and went six innings, giving up four hits, walking three and striking out ten. Then, because the Pirates aren’t the only team keeping its young pitchers on a pitch count, he was replaced in the seventh by Buck Farmer, who promptly loaded the bases and set up Andujar for his heroics.

The Pirates are staving off a hundred losses. Keep it up, boys!