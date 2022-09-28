Kevin Newman plays hero as Pirates down Reds 4-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates clinched another sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday after Kevin Newman channeled his 2019 self and walked it off in the tenth inning, giving the Bucs a 4-3 win.

While he did not factor in the decision, Bryse Wilson was stellar against the Reds, going eight shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Wilson was aided offensively by Miguel Andujar, who seems to like Pittsburgh — or playing everyday while not being blocked by star-studded talent — as he hit a double to left in the first inning that drove in Oneil Cruz.

Cruz then extended the lead in the second with a rocket off the Clemente Wall that drove in a pair of runs.

Just another Cruz Missile.

Wilson was pulled after the eighth in favor of Chase De Jong, who quickly relinquished the Pirates’ lead. After a single by Spencer Steer, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run home run to left center. Jake Fraley followed that with a solo home run to tie the game.

After the Pirates held the Reds scoreless in the top of the tenth, Newman planted a ball in no man’s land behind second to win it.

Mr. Walkoff has done it again!!!

Following an off day tomorrow, the Pirates head to St. Louis on Friday to start their final road trip of the year.