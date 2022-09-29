 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: September 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, September 29, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Wilson’s career gem sets stage for walk-off (MLB.com)

Walk-off hit saves Pirates from blowing masterful Bryse Wilson start (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Reds vs. Pirates - Game Recap - September 28, 2022 (ESPN.com)

Kevin Newman’s 10th-inning walk-off single saves Pirates, helps sweep Reds (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Postseason watch: Bracket, tiebreakers, more (MLB.com)

Judge’s Triple Crown bid coming down to 3rd decimal place (MLB.com)

Not 1, not 2 ... reliever called for 3 balks in same AB (MLB.com)

MLB discussing contingency plans for Mets-Braves series (MLB.com)

Yankee Stadium’s effect on Judge’s HR chase just might surprise you (MLB.com)

The Savannah Bananas, mic’d up (MLB.com)

Judge HR chase FAQ: How to watch, pace, more (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick practices on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

