Pirates lose to Blue Jays 4-0 and lose Ke’Bryan Hayes to injury

The Pittsburgh Pirates took two Ls on Friday, when they dropped a 4-0 decision to the Toronto Blue Jays in Johan Oviedo’s first start as a Pirate and also lost Ke’Bryan Hayes to a shoulder injury.

Oviedo went three scoreless innings, racking up four strikeouts while also giving up two hits and three walks. But he threw 80 pitches in just those three innings, with a plethora of foul balls leading to some very long at bats.

But in typical Bucco fashion, there was no run support, with the team only snagging five total hits on the day. Welcome to Pittsburgh, Johan, where even pitching shutout ball won’t get you on the winning side a lot of the time.

Only three Pittsburgh batters got hits on the day, with Jack Suwisnki going 2-for-4 and Tyler Heineman going 2-for-3. Cal Mitchell was 1-for-2 for the other Bucco hit.

But Pittsburgh didn’t just lose the game, they also lost third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to a shoulder injury when he tried to dive for a ball in the fourth inning. Manager Derek Shelton said Hayes was experiencing some discomfort and he “just didn’t look right” and is officially listed as day-to-day. Though with the season sinking fast, there’s certainly no reason to rush Hayes back.

Tyler Beede ended up with the loss for the Bucs, as he gave up an RBI double to Santiago Espinal in the fourth, finishing with a line of three innings pitched, giving up two runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout. Over his last seven appearances, he’s now 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA.

The Jays padded their lead in the ninth with a two-run dinger by Bo Bichette off of Yohan Ramirez, but with Pittsburgh’s bats unable to do much of anything, it was academic at that point anyway.

The Bucs will try to score a run again tonight at 6:35pm.