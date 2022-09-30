 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: September 30, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, September 30, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Ways to Improve the Bullpen in 2023 (Rum Bunter)

As season winds down, Pirates bullpen still leaves much to be desired (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Quite a Sho: Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th (MLB.com)

Mariners’ magic number is 1 after walk-off win (MLB.com)

Verlander adds to Cy Young resume with another stellar outing (MLB.com)

Blue Jays clinch a Wild Card spot thanks to O’s loss (MLB.com)

Padres’ magic number dwindles to 3 despite labors vs. LA (MLB.com)

Judge Triple Crown chase: Arraez takes lead in AVG (MLB.com)

The must-watch players with 1 week left in season (MLB.com)

Triple Crown? Judge going for the Quadruple Triple Crown (MLB.com)

Baseball’s top prospect is 20, powerful and laser-focused (MLB.com)

How to watch Judge, including FREE on MLB.TV on Friday (7 ET) (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: Ahkello Witherspoon unable to practice again on Thursday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

