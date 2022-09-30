Bucs Arghticles: September 30, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Ways to Improve the Bullpen in 2023 (Rum Bunter)
As season winds down, Pirates bullpen still leaves much to be desired (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Quite a Sho: Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th (MLB.com)
Mariners’ magic number is 1 after walk-off win (MLB.com)
Verlander adds to Cy Young resume with another stellar outing (MLB.com)
Blue Jays clinch a Wild Card spot thanks to O’s loss (MLB.com)
Padres’ magic number dwindles to 3 despite labors vs. LA (MLB.com)
Judge Triple Crown chase: Arraez takes lead in AVG (MLB.com)
The must-watch players with 1 week left in season (MLB.com)
Triple Crown? Judge going for the Quadruple Triple Crown (MLB.com)
Baseball’s top prospect is 20, powerful and laser-focused (MLB.com)
How to watch Judge, including FREE on MLB.TV on Friday (7 ET) (MLB.com)
Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)
Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club (MLB.com)
Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers Injury Report: Ahkello Witherspoon unable to practice again on Thursday (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...