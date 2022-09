Series preview: Pirates close out season vs. Cardinals

Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Mo. (Fri. - Sun.), PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA (Mon. - Wed.)

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Cardinals SB Nation Site: Viva El Birdos

The Pirates and Cardinals finish out the season with six games against one another.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST

Johan Oviedo vs. Jack Flaherty

Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EST

Luis Ortiz vs. Jordan Montgomery

Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. Adam Wainwright

Monday, 6:35 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Donovan (L) 2B Lars Nootbaar (L) RF Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B Nolan Arenado (R) 3B Corey Dickerson (L) LF Albert Pujols (R) DH Dylan Carlson (S) CF Andrew Knizner (R) C Tommy Edman (S) SS

Pittsburgh Pirates