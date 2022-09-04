Pirates lose 4-1 to Blue Jays despite contributions from Roansy Contreras, Oneil Cruz

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost another one to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday by a 4-1 score, but they did get some positive play from a few of their young pieces.

Oneil Cruz got the scoring started with an RBI triple in the bottom of the third to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

Roansy Contreras got the start and was effective, going six innings and giving up just one run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. He got the no decision after leaving with the game tied and the bottom fell out immediate after he left, with Duane Underwood Jr. loading the bags and then giving up a bases clearing double to Bo Bichette to round out the scoring.

The Pirates had a chance in the top of the fifth for some runs with two on and nobody out, but Cruz struck out and Kevin Newman grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Cruz was your only multi-hit Bucco on the day, finishing 2-for-4, and the team finished with just seven hits, were struck out 13 times and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

It’s worth noting that Pittsburgh’s 464 runs on the season is only third worst in the Majors this year, which is incredible considering the futility we’ve seen at the plate this season. Every other night seems to be a shutout or a one-run game for the Bucs. Imagine watching the Oakland Athletics or Detroit Tigers hit this season. They’ve scored 452 and 438 runs respectively.

The Bucs are back at it this afternoon and will look to avoid being swept.