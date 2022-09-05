Mets-Pirates Series Opener Rained Out; When Will Game Be Rescheduled?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are heading back home to enjoy the Labor Day holiday after their opening game with the New York Mets has been postponed due to rain.

Today’s game was originally scheduled to start at 12:35 p.m., but now it will take place Wednesday at the same time as part of a doubleheader.

Mitch Keller was scheduled to pitch for the Pirates today and Taijuan Walker was expected to take the bump for the Mets. However, it is still up in the air whether the two projected starters for today’s game will be pushed back to the new series opener tomorrow night or Wednesday’s first game of the doubleheader.

So long as the rain stops, the Pirates will be back at PNC Park tomorrow night against the Mets with the first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m., likely with Jacob deGrom facing off against Bryse Wilson.