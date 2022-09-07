 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: September 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Daniel Vogelbach reflects on his short time with Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Mets vs. Pirates - Box Score - September 6, 2022 (ESPN.com)

MLB News

Clemens’ son fans Ohtani AND gets him to autograph ball (MLB.com)

An oral history of a record that may never be broken (MLB.com)

Tatis undergoes surgery on left shoulder (MLB.com)

Plagued by migraines, Rizzo heading to IL (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Pressly’s return delayed (MLB.com)

Segura single walks off Fish in big Philly ‘W’ (MLB.com)

Mets in holding pattern with Scherzer; Marte exits after HBP (MLB.com)

The longest homers measured since 2015 (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Lots of movement in Top 10 (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge: 54 homers. He’s on pace for ... (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Analyzing the Steelers offensive PFF grades for the 2022 preseason (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers to retire Franco Harris’ No. 32 jersey (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...