Pirates claim two players from Blue Jays, Cardinals

The roster moves continued for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday as it was announced that they claimed 1B/C Zack Collins and RHP Junior Fernandez off waivers.

Collins, 27, was designated for assignment yesterday by the Toronto Blue Jays after putting up a miserable .194/.266/.417 slash line this season. The former first round pick of the Chicago White Sox never caught wind in the MLB as he failed to post a batting average above .200 all but one year, which was in 2021 when he hit .210.

Fernandez, 25, appeared in 13 games for the St. Louis Cardinals this season and posted a 2.93 ERA in just over 15 innings pitched, all of which were in relief.

The Cardinals designated him for assignment on Monday to make room for RHP Jack Flaherty, who was activated off the 60-day injured list.

Fernandez is no stranger to the Pirates, however, as back on Aug. 11, 2019, he made his MLB debut against the Bucs. In that game, he gave up two earned runs and struck two hitters out over two-thirds innings pitched.

In 2019, hitters swung at 30 of Junior Fernandez's sliders.



They whiffed on 22 of them (73.3 percent!). pic.twitter.com/7UjiBeTdgN — Max Goldstein (@MaxSportsStudio) January 4, 2020

Bragging rights to whoever can guess who he gave up the runs to.

Both Collins and Fernandez were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. In a corresponding move, LHP Cam Vieaux was designated for assignment.