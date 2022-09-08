 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: September 8, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, September 8, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates - Game Two Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Notable Seasons in the Dominican Summer League (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Vlad Jr. leaves broadcasters in shock with behind-the-back toss (MLB.com)

Strider brilliant again after shaking off early trouble (MLB.com)

Here’s when Verlander expects to return (MLB.com)

On the unique friendship of Yadi and Waino (MLB.com)

Waldichuk walks none, gets better feel in 2nd start (MLB.com)

Dodgers’ magic number down to 6 after win over Giants (MLB.com)

Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win (MLB.com)

Be wary of these 5 potential spoiler teams (MLB.com)

‘I feel good’: Glasnow K’s 2 in return to mound (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge: 55 homers. He’s on pace for ... (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: Diontae Johnson limited on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

