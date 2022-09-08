Pirates outscored 15-1 over doubleheader sweep by Mets

I don’t think anyone is suprised to see that the Pittsburgh Pirates struggled to score runs in their Wednesday double-header against the New York Mets. The season-long issue continued in a 5-1 defeat in the afternoon game and a 10-0 loss in the nightcap.

In the first game, the Buccos were already down 5-0 before scoring their only run in the bottom of the sixth inning off of a Tyler Heineman single.

Before that, it was Duane Underwood giving up a run to the Mets in the first inning in a bullpen start. He wound up with the loss to fall to 1-6 on the year. He was followed by Bryse Wilson, who gave up a three-run homer to Tyler Naquin and a solo shot to Edurado Escobar in the fourth.

Oneil Cruz and Michael Chavis both went 2-for-4 as your only multi-hit Buccos. The Pirates had seven total hits in the game.

In the nightcap, there’s not much to report, particularly behind the plate, where the Bucs only snagged four hits on the evening, two of which came from Bryan Reynolds. Pittsburgh only had two runners in scoring position the entire game, of which they of course went 0-for-2. Oneil Cruz did snag a single to extend his hitting streak to five games.

And here’s the question of the day. What was worse, the hitting or the pitching?

Johan Oviedo got the start and only lasted one and two-thirds innings, giving up four runs on just one hit, but he walked five batters, including walking in a run, and also had a wild pitch that allowed another run to score. Ugly stuff.

Zach Thompson, Tyler Beede, and Yohan Ramirez gave up three, two, and one runs respectively out of the bullpen, with only Eric Stout getting out un-scored upon.

The Bucs did get a win out of the series, but Wednesday’s doubleheader was some bad baseball, even by Pirates standards.

Pittsburgh is off today, but will be back in action tomorrow against the St. Louis Cardinals.