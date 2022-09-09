Bucs Arghticles: September 9, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Future of Two Former Top Relief Prospects (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Notable Seasons in the Dominican Summer League (Rum Bunter)

Endy Rodriguez Joins Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects List (Pirates Prospects)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Assembling Best Possible 2023 Starting Rotation (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Judge is ‘all-time Yankee,’ team president says (ESPN.com)

Reeling Mets put ace Scherzer on 15-day IL (ESPN.com)

Radio host admits false claim on Freeman talks (ESPN.com)

Mets outfielder Marte (finger fracture) day-to-day (ESPN.com)

Brewers’ Lauer leaves loss with elbow soreness (ESPN.com)

MLBPA joins AFL-CIO to ‘navigate that chaos’ (ESPN.com)

Padres’ Tatis has surgery to repair torn labrum (ESPN.com)

Ranking races that will rule final month (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Burning Questions: Where is your confidence heading into Week 1? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Scouting Report: Steelers need a big game from their run defense to upset the Bengals (Behind The Steel Curtain)