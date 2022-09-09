Bucs Arghticles: September 9, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Future of Two Former Top Relief Prospects (Rum Bunter)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Notable Seasons in the Dominican Summer League (Rum Bunter)
Endy Rodriguez Joins Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects List (Pirates Prospects)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Assembling Best Possible 2023 Starting Rotation (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
Judge is ‘all-time Yankee,’ team president says (ESPN.com)
Reeling Mets put ace Scherzer on 15-day IL (ESPN.com)
Radio host admits false claim on Freeman talks (ESPN.com)
Mets outfielder Marte (finger fracture) day-to-day (ESPN.com)
Brewers’ Lauer leaves loss with elbow soreness (ESPN.com)
MLBPA joins AFL-CIO to ‘navigate that chaos’ (ESPN.com)
Padres’ Tatis has surgery to repair torn labrum (ESPN.com)
Ranking races that will rule final month (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers Burning Questions: Where is your confidence heading into Week 1? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Scouting Report: Steelers need a big game from their run defense to upset the Bengals (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...