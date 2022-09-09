Pirates nominate David Bednar for Roberto Clemente Award

Each year, one representative from across MLB is nominated for one of the league’s most prestigious awards, and this year, the representative from the Pittsburgh Pirates will be someone who grew up watching the team.

On Thursday, the Pirates announced that All-Star closer David Bednar will be the team’s nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, presented by Capital One.

What an honor for the hometown kid.



David Bednar's our 2022 Roberto Clemente Award nominee! pic.twitter.com/VWXOnlYAXO — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 8, 2022

All 30 teams across the league nominate one player for the award and, after the season, it’s awarded to one player that exemplifies the characteristics of Hall-of-Famer Roberto Clemente. Those characteristics include community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

In addition, the nominees must showcase a great sense of character.

According to MLB.com, Bednar has been heavily active in giving back to the community which he was raised in. One example happened at an elementary school in Mars, PA., in which he led a campaign that helped bring plenty of baseball equipment to the school so students can get involved in physical activity.

Additionally, Bednar and his father, Andy, hosted baseball camps for children in the Mars area.

The last Pirates player to win the Clemente Award was Andrew McCutchen in 2015. Before that, Willie Stargell won it in 1974.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, September 15th, which marks the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day.