Pirates acquire Minor League outfielder Chavez Young from Blue Jays for Zach Thompson

The Pittsburgh Pirates designated right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson for assignment on Thursday as a corresponding move to signing lefty Rich Hill. Five days later, the starter found a new home.

Pittsburgh traded Thompson to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday afternoon in exchange for Minor League outfielder Chavez Young.

Young, 25, is a switch hitter who slashed .234/.331/.350 spanning 65 games in Triple-A Buffalo last season. A 2016 39th-round pick, a round that no longer exists, Young recorded six doubles, six home runs, 22 RBI, and 21 stolen bases in 70 total games including a five-game stint in A-ball.

A lifetime .266 hitter in six minor-league seasons, Young owns 94 doubles, 31 homers, 210 RBI, and 119 stolen bases in 472 games. Baseball America rated him as having the best outfield arm in the Blue Jays’ pipeline.

Young is best known for his defense and stolen-base ability, stealing 44 bags in 2018. He could factor into a jam-packed outfield rotation the Pirates display at Triple-A.

Adley Rutschman grand slam?@BlueJays prospect Chavez Young had other thoughts pic.twitter.com/wt7aQFaVPp — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 27, 2021

Thompson, 29, was acquired by the Bucs prior to 2022 in the Jacob Stallings trade. He compiled a negative WAR (-0.3) and finished the season 3-10 overall, compiling a 5.18 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 46 walks, and 90 strikeouts in 121.2 innings spanning 29 games (22 starts).

The Pirates added Hill and Vince Velazquez to the starting rotation alongside Mitch Keller, Roansy Contreras, JT Brubaker, and others, leaving little room for Thompson to contribute outside of a long-relief or depth-starter option.